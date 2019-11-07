MORRISTOWN - Mary Ruth Smith, age 83 of Morristown, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at The Heritage Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Morristown and was a former employee of the Little Dutch Restaurant.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin "Benny" Smith; son, Gregory Foster Smith; parents, John T. and Sue Reed Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Florence and David Morelock.

She is survived by her son, Tommy (Joyce) Smith, daughter, Loretta (Monty) Bryant; grandchildren, Hannah (Chance) Romines, Eli Smith and Mattie Bryant; great-grandchildren, Connor Romines and baby girl Romines.

A graveside/interment service will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hamblen Memory Gardens at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Danny Georges officiating. A military graveside service will also be held at the same time for her husband who passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 with Rev. James Goins, Sr. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request you make a donation to First Baptist Church Pantry, Dailey Bread or the Hamblen County Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.