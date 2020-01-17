CALVIN — Mary Sue Davis Hoskins, age 78, of Calvin, KY, passed away peacefully at her home in Bell County, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born on December 13, 1941, in Bell County, Pineville, Kentucky to the late Lloyd and Mae Davis.

Mary was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was baptized and was a member of the Pentecostal faith at an early age.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hoskins; four sisters, and one brother.

She is survived by her two daughters, Michele (Jerry) Burnette of Knoxville, TN and Lora (Keith) May of Anderson, SC; two sons, David (Michelle) Hoskins of Lancaster, KY and Kevin (Mary Linda Petrey) Hoskins of London, KY; four grandchildren, Joel and Erin Hoskins, and William and Matthew May; five sisters, three brothers, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is survived by one special sister, Sadie McGeorge, who has cared for her tirelessly and showed her much love and companionship for many years.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Pastor Eddie Tomberlin will be presiding, and music will be provided by Thomasa Risner. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Graveside service will immediately follow the Funeral Service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Register Book and online condolences will be available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.