CHENOA - Mary Anne Browne Woodring, 88, of Chenoa, KY, died October 3, 2019, at home with her family. She grew up in North Carolina but spent most of her life in the mountains of Eastern KY. Dr. Woodring, as she was most widely known, started her career at a mission clinic in Puerto Rico. In 1965 she moved with her family to Eastern KY and continued practicing medicine in clinics and hospitals throughout the tri-state area for over 40 years. She also taught at ETSU medical school in Kingsport, TN. She brought to the medical profession a compassionate desire to serve others, with no regard to status. As one of only 4 women in her med school graduating class of 1957, she helped break down barriers in the male-dominated field of medicine. She delivered many of the babies of the area. And she gave birth to 8 babies herself. In her 50s and 60s, she was a world-class triathlete, who could often be seen jogging or biking the roads of Bell Co. She was passionate about being active and she cherished the mountains, plants, and animals. She continued to walk in the pasture and swim in the lake until she died. She was a 2-time cancer survivor, artist, musician, mother, wife. She attended Hope United Methodist Church. Her faith in God guided her with fearlessness. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jim; 8 children; 16 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday October 12th at Arnett and Steele funeral home in Pineville. Visitation is 11am-2pm, with the memorial service at 2. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bell County Peace & Kentucky Homes Network.