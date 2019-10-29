MIDDLESBORO - Maudie Givens Hurst, 91, of Middlesboro, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27th at MARH after a short battle with cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, Mammaw, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born in Bell County on October 8, 1928 to the late Julie and Harvey Givens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William Odell Hurst, four brothers, Roy Givens, Carl Givens, Walter Givens, and Cecil Givens, and one sister, Bertha Givens. She is survived by two sisters, Goldie Spencer, Middlesboro, KY and Rose Givens, Pineville, KY. She is also survived by her two daughters, Rebecca Hurst and Donna Hurst Mason, and her beloved grand-daughters, Mikayla Marissa Mason and Kaitlyn Nicole Mason, as well as many family and friends. Her proudest accomplishment was being the best mammaw to her girls, Kaite and Mikayla.

Maudie was a member of Moss Chapel Baptist Church. She had worked for the Bell County School System as a cook at Ward Chapel School for many years. She loved to laugh and travel, her sweets and coffee, to spend time with family, and cheering for/watching the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team play.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Terrell Gibson officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the first-floor nurses, nurses' aides, Dr. Vincente Kaw, and Dr. Mohamed Shanshal at Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

