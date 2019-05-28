SPEEDWELL - Melanie Katherine Black, age 44, of Speedwell, passed away suddenly on May 20, 2019. She was born June 20, 1974 in Honolulu, Hawaii. The daughter of Kathy Black and the late Kenneth Black. She was employed as a nurse and medical coder for the LMU Medical Clinic. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Black, and sister, Karen Black. Melanie is survived by her mother, Kathy Black, and her nephew, Michael Jones, whom she raised, her three best friends, Penny Sanburn, Amy Lewis Mize, and Carmen Corder, as well as many other family members, friends, and co-workers.

The family received friends Monday, May 27th from 6 until 7:30 PM, at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral service followed at 7:30 PM. The graveside service was Tuesday, May 28th at 1 PM, in Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

Officiating: Williamson Deavours

Pallbearers: David Wyatt, Bill Black, Michael Jones, Trip Hill, Chris Behling, and Jim Proffitt

Melanie was a registered organ donor and gave of herself in death as she did in life.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.