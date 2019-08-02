KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Hampton Elmore, age 58, passed away in Knoxville, Tennessee on July 25, 2019.

Born on May 31, 1961 in Middlesboro, Kentucky, he graduated from Middlesboro High School where he lettered in football for four years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Middlesboro. Michael graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

In 1989, he opened his own businesses, Americlean and All American Painting. From his father, Michael developed a passion for gardening. One of Michael's greatest pleasures was visiting nursing homes and giving a flower to each resident. Michael rescued many dogs and helped them find their forever home, while keeping his special rescue dog, Benjie, by his side as a constant companion for sixteen years.

Life Guard and Scuba certified, Michael enjoyed boating, skiing, and fishing on the lakes and beaches of Tennessee and South Carolina. A wonderful chef, Michael also enjoyed cooking, especially grilling for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence B. (Ted) Elmore, grandparents Leon and Mary Gouffon, Clarence B. and Adlene Elmore.

Michael will be remembered by his mother, Mary Jane Gouffon Elmore, sister Mary Jane Elmore, nieces Angela (Tim) Gorniak and Melody Watts , aunts Bobbie Elmore and Jean Duls, and many cousins including Becky Ann White, Patsy (Rick) Cantrell, Marion (Terry) Elmore, Philip (Vickie) Gouffon, Betsy (David) Kerr, Joe Gouffon, Tom Gouffon and Linda Chatham, and family friend Mr. James Battle.

Michael never met a stranger and he loved his family and friends. Thank you to all who prayed for him during his long illness. There will be a memorial in October for Michael's family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee, PO Box 22482, Knoxville, TN 37933 (sbret.com)