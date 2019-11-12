PINEVILLE - Mildred Monique Souleyret 79, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was born March 29, 1940 in Fourmile a daughter of the late Clyde and Anida Jarvis Souleyret. She was a member of East Jellico Baptist Church in Ingram. She had worked as a medical transcriptionist for 45 years until her retirement.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Rosemary Rickett and great nephew Aaron Nicholas Rickett.

She is survived by her nephew, Lonnie Wayne (Cathy) Rickett of Williston, ND; niece, Monique Marie Bailey of Fourmile, KY; brother-in-law, Lonnie H. Rickett of Fourmile, KY; great-nieces, April Dawn (Mitch) Huff of Cumberland, KY, Amanda Marie Rickett and Ashley Danielle Rickett of Minot, ND; great-nephews, Andrew Stephen Rickett of Plentywood, MT and Alan Ryan Rickett of Williston, ND; great-great niece, Natalie Grace Huff of Cumberland, KY; special aunt, Mildred Jarvis of Kingsport, TN and a host of cousins, other family members and friends.

Services will be Thursday, November 14 at 2:00 PM in the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Helton and Rev. Mitch Huff. Entombment will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be, Ricky Dunn, John Vancleave, Ricky Slusher, Gary Brooks, Curtis Pingleton, Jimmy Brooks, George Lewis and Danny Gambrel, honorary pallbearers, Lonnie H. Rickett, Lonnie W. Rickett, Andrew S. Rickett, Alan R. Rickett, Ovid T. Pannell, Rev. Mitch Huff, Ralph Souleyret, Jr., Bobby Widener, Bill Charles Elam, Fred Bishop, Dr. Richard Lee and Dr. Jerry Woolum.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 14 from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour at 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pineville which is honored to serve the Souleyret Family. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass, Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY and the Irene & Howard H Baker Cancer Treatment Center in Harrogate, TN.