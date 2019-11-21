MIDDLESBORO - Myrtle Elizabeth Earle Jackson, age 98, went home to be with Jesus on November 20, 2019.

Born in Middlesboro on March 15, 1921, the daughter of the late Rev. C.C. Earle and Emma Whitaker Earle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John Dale Jackson and Lt. Col. Verne O. Jackson, brothers Roscoe, Billy, Bobby, and James Roy Earle, and sisters Edna Turner, Juanita Webb, Ruth Cheatham, Mayme Siler, and Anne Whitaker.

She is survived by the following members of her family, sisters Lenora Settles, and Betty Asher, many loving nieces and nephews, special friends from Dallas, Texas, Deacon Thomas Graves and Sharon Ray, whom she called her surrogate son and daughter.

Myrtle was saved at Miller's Chapel Baptist Church in Middlesboro, KY. She was a dedicated member of Liberty Baptist Dallas, and Friendship Baptist where she served as Senior Citizens Director faithfully at both. She moved her membership to Southside Baptist Church when she came back to Middlesboro. She loved her Lord, all her family, and people in general.

The family of Mrs. Jackson would like to extend the highest regards and thanks to Myrtle's Library family, and the kind and loving staff of Claiborne Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Gibbons, and Rev. Jeremy Glenn presiding, as well as her nephew Clyde Phillip Earle and her beloved Deacon Thomas Graves. Music will be provided by Dickie Siler, Eddie and Judy Adkins, and Shannon Glenn.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers will be her nephews.

The family of Myrtle Jackson will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Jackson Family.

