ARJAY - Nadine Miller, 86, of Arjay, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Gatliff, KY on July 14, 1932 a daughter of the late George and America Mahan Davis. She was a member of Arjay Baptist Church and had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Miller, Sr. and a daughter, Cindy Miller.

Survivors include her children, Jamie (James) Billingsley, Len (Kathy) Miller, Joyce (Lonnie) Bullins, Carolyn (Richard) Hall and Evelyn Gentry; grandchildren, Brooke (Ben) Hatfield, Lonnie (Sherrie) Bullins, Marsha Hall, Richard (Kayla) Hall, Jr., Wayne (Tracy) Gentry, Tyler (Tiffany) Hoskins, Amy Hoskins and Tiffany Hoskins; sixteen great-grandchildren and eleven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Robbins. Music will be by the Wyrick Family. Burial will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be Tyler Hoskins, Wayne Gentry, Lonnie Bullins, Brian Fields, Josh Holland, Nick Hall, Randall Jones and Richard Hall, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Miller family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.