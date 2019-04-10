MIRACLE - Nathaniel Paul "Nate" Wilder, 35 of Miracle, KY passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home. He was born in Pineville on November 28, 1983 a son of Lewis and Rebecca Carnes Wilder. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and was an auto body Technician.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Lewis Wilder, Herald and Melissa Carnes and father-in-law, Glennis Warren .

Survivors include his wife, Robin Warren Wilder; children, Brianna Hope Wilder, Natalie Grace Wilder and Nathaniel Evan Wilder; parents, Lewis and Rebecca Wilder; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lewis Lionel and Dee Wilder, Matthew Allen and Desiray Wilder; Grandmother, Nancy Wilder; special friend, Michael Teaney; mother-in-law, Janie Caudill; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marie Upton, Kimberly Warren, Douglas Caudill, Tabitha Saylor, Samantha Caudill and Travis Saylor; nieces and nephews, Destiny Wilder, Mariah Wilder, Amelia Wilder, Emily Wilder, Sarah Wilder, Lewis Carl Wilder, Dalton Warren, McKinley Saylor, Wyatt Saylor and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins and many, many friends.

Services will be on Sunday at 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Tingle and Mr. Lewis Lionel Wilder. Burial will follow in the Wilder Cemetery at Black Lick (Miracle), KY.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6:00 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Wilder Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.