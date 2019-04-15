DAYTON - Ned Barnett, Age 73, of Dayton, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born October 21, 1945 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Walter and Dora Barnett. In addition to his parents, Ned was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Michael Gibson; and three brothers, Donnie Barnett, Stacy Barnett, and Bobby Barnett. He is survived by his ex-wife, Linda Barnett; daughters, Kimberly (Ed) Gibson and Jessica (Shawn) Dennis; grandsons, Andrew (Tina) Gibson and Joshua (Chasity) Dennis; sisters, Ida Mae Carmack of Indiana, Rosetta Ogle of Middlesboro, KY, and Betty Mullins also of Middlesboro; brothers, Junior Barnett, James Barnett, and Ben Barnett, all of Middlesboro; and many more family and friends. Ned enjoyed fishing and watching westerns. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan and was known to walk around and pass out gum. Services will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com