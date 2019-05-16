ROSE HILL - Nellie Giles, 92, passed away on May 14, 2019 at the home of her son, James Giles in Weaver, AL. She was born November 24, 1926.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Giles; parents, Polly Ann Long and Lloyd Long; sisters, Edna Pauley and Essie Shackelford; brothers, Robert Bruce Long, Rev. James Long, Jesse Elmer Long and Thurman Long.

She is survived by her son, James R. Giles of Weaver, AL; grandchildren, James A. Giles, Steve Giles (Michelle) and Tina Giles; great-grandchildren, Michael Giles, Abby Giles and Lily Giles; many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Charles Long officiating. A graveside service will be held following the funeral in the Long Family Cemetery in Rose Hill, VA.

Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHome.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Giles family.