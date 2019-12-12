HARROGATE - Nellie Jane Vanover Partin Yeary, age 87 of Harrogate, TN, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Claiborne County Hospital in Tazewell, TN. She was born July 10, 1932 in Eagan, TN, the daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Vanover.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Willie Lee Partin; siblings, William Vanover, Wilburn Vanover, James Vanover and Viola Vanover Partin; stepson, Steve Yeary; great-grandson, Devin Smith; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara Hawk Partin.

She is survived by her loving husband, Francis (Frank) Yeary; children, James (Sue) Partin of Harrogate, TN and Glenda (Leonard) Duffield of Tazewell, TN; siblings, Headly Vanover of Bristol, TN and Zella Sheckels of Middlesboro, KY; grandchildren, Chris John (Janie) Partin of Tazewell, TN, Edward Duffield of Tazewell, TN, Jane (T.J.) Hurst of Middlesboro, KY, Dedra (Michael) Padgett of Middlesboro, KY and Willie Duffield of Maynardville, TN; 14 great-grandchildren, 4 great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She joined the Church of God Mountain Assembly in 1954, where she held multiple offices, Sunday School Teacher, Ladies President and Pastor's wife.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Church of God Mountain Assembly. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Church of God Mountain Assembly in Middlesboro, KY with Rev. Lonnie Lyke, Rev. Mike Padgett and Rev. Kenneth Massengill officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, KY.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com Creech Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.