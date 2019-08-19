BELL COUNTY — Nevada Ann Thompson Partin, age 87, went to be with her Lord on August 17, 2019. She was a woman who loved God and lived each day of the past several years with the one goal to do what Jesus would want her to do. She was always ready to help anyone she could in whatever way she could, knowing that it was her Christian obligation to demonstrate the life of Christ, she was a faithful member of the Old Salem #1 Baptist Church. Ann was born in Lee County Virginia on March 20, 1932 to Charles Calloway Thompson II and Nannie Lee Littrell Thompson. Ms. Partin graduated from Bell County High School in the spring of 1949 at the age of 17, and began working to save money for college. Education was always an important factor for Ann, and attending college was a priority for her that could not be ignored.

She was able to attend Cumberland College in Williamsburg, Kentucky, obtaining her Teacher's Credentials in the spring of 1951 at the age of 19. Her determination was evidenced at that young age by completing her 2-year requirements in less than the traditional time. She returned to Bell County and began teaching at a rural school near her home, and soon after began teaching in the Frakes community at Henderson Settlement. It was while teaching in that area that she met her husband, Billy Hershel Partin and they began their lives together in 1953. Of this union they welcomed a daughter, the Light of her Life, Belinda Leigh Partin, born October 1, 1961.

Eventually Ann returned to college, completing her four-year Bachelor's degree at Eastern Kentucky University, her Master's Degree in Education at Union College, and her Rank I Principalship from the University of Kentucky. Ann held the distinction of becoming the first woman principal in the Bell County School System in 1971 at Frakes Elementary. She served in that position until her retirement in 1997, after 48 years in public education. She then became a Resource Teacher for EKU's education department, working with first-year teachers to assist them as they began their careers. Following this, she mentored various new principals in the Bell County School System.

Ann continued to be an asset to her community after retirement and often invited young children to her home for Tea Parties and book readings, and always had books available for the children to take with them. Education was forever her focus, knowing that it was the key to success. She often commented that she 'won the lottery when she got her degree,' and encouraged others to reach for their dreams just as she had done.

Nevada Ann was preceded in death by her daughter Belinda Leigh, her husband of almost 50 years Billy Hershel Partin, her parents C. Calloway and Nannie Lee Thompson, brothers Herbert Dewayne Thompson, Charles Danny Thompson, and Billy Winston Thompson; sisters Nora Thompson Greene and Charlene Gayle Thompson Dalton.

She is survived by her two Grandsons, Bill Hershel "B.H." Partin and wife Amy; Caleb Thompson Partin and wife Alicia; Great-granddaughter Reece Kimberleigh Partin and Great-grandson Simon Hershel Partin. It is important to note that these precious children of her daughter Belinda were the reasons she faced each new day with love and hope for the future, and she thanked God each day that she was blessed to live long enough to see her boys grown and to welcome Belinda's precious grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brothers Ernest Thompson of Port Richey, Florida; Johnny (Jeannene) Thompson of Abingdon, Virginia; sisters Barbara Sue Goodin of Ingram, Kentucky; Patricia Jackson (Jack) of Crittenden, Kentucky; Lois (Jim) Lawson of Richmond, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews who are left to mourn her loss.

Funeral Services for Nevada Ann Thompson Partin will held at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ken Kishpaugh and Rev. Bernley Lambdin officiating.

A private burial will be at the Partin Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter.

Although burial services will be private, the family would like to recognize Honorary Pallbearers; Chris Thompson, Keith Goodin, Garold Goodin, David Greene, Ronnie Thompson, Chris Combs, Merle Partin, Charlie Miracle, and Greg Wilson.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 50 Broadway FL 19, New York City, N.Y., 10004.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Partin Family.

