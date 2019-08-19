PADUCAH — Norma J. Rodgers, 81, of Paducah passed away at 1:55 AM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Baptist Health of Paducah.

Mrs. Rodgers was a homemaker and of the Southern Baptist Faith. Mark 12:30-31 "And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this is the first commandment. And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these."

She lived these words every day by showing God's love to all she met. She was never demanding or asking for herself but selfless in doing and caring for others. She gave kindness and compassion to all. She was a supportive wife in the best and worst times, a mother that taught God's ways and love, a friend there to listen and to pray. She believed the Bible and lived it daily. Norma Jean Rodgers loved like Jesus. To God be the glory!

She is survived by two sons, Jim "Roy" Rodgers of Paducah, Billy Rodgers (Anna) of Paducah; two daughters, Norma Diann Rodgers of Paducah, Ruby Rodgers of Paducah; two brothers, Otis Emery (Charlotte) of Middlesboro, Everett Emery (Judy) of Pineville, KY; one sister, Nadean Meredith (J.C.) of Middlesboro, KY; five grandchildren, Whitney Cumbie of Kevil, Kayla Hays (Matt) of Melber, Zach Rodgers (Jeana) of Melber, Kristen Rodgers of Paducah, Bryce Rodgers of Paducah; five great grandchildren, Rose Cumbie, Charlotte Cumbie, Kynlee Hays, Carson Hays, Piper Kate Hays; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James "Buster" Rodgers; parents, Nathan Emery and Ollie (Philpot) Emery; two sisters, Morene Jones, Magaline Mills; one brother, James Emery; one great great grandchild, Lilly Cumbie.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. Billy Rodgers and Rev. Tim Bertram officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

