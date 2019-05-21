MIDDLESBORO - Olen (June) Brooks, Jr., age 85, Middlesboro, KY passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born July 3, 1933 to the late Olen Brooks, Sr. and D. Brooks. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers: L. C. Brooks and Nathaniel Brooks; and one sister, Marigene Brooks Harshaw. He was a professional in lawn care, well known for his hedge cutting and beautiful flowers. Everyone loved him.

He is survived by his three daughters: Patty Bartow of Middlesboro, KY, Gretchen White and Twana Swift of Marion, Indiana; special friend, Jeanette Pyle and special aunt, Frances B. Rogers of Middlesboro, KY; one grandson, Jonathan Brown; two great grandsons: Adrian Yeary and Damien Yeary and host of many friends and family who will dearly miss him.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Anthony Francis officiating. The family will receive friends 12 noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

