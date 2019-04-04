Opal June Mills, 66, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. She was born in Flat Lick, KY on September 18, 1952, a daughter of the late Chester and Opal Dunn Mills. She was a member of East Jellico Baptist Church. June was a self-employed Bookkeeper and worked at Wilder Tax Service in Pineville for many years. June loved life and lived her life to the fullest.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Denver R. Mills.

Survivors include her daughters, Melody Rogers and Matthew Siler, Jessica Price and Roger D. Price; special son, George Washington Bauer and Renee Nicole Bauer; special daughter, Katie Jane Jackson and Arnie W. Jackson; grandchildren, Gabriel Shipp, Teriann Ibsen, Dawson Brown and Dakota Brown; sister, Dorothy F. and Carl Turner; brothers, Henry M. and Patricia Mills, Paul L. "Buddy" and Phyllis Mills; sister-in-law, Lindell Mills and special sister, Clara Jean Rogers and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be at 3:00 PM Saturday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Paul L. Mills. Music will be by Lisa Hyatt and Phyllis A. Mills. Burial will be in Hammonds Cemetery, Flat Lick, KY. Pallbearers will be George Bauer, Dakota Brown, Matthew Siler, Calvin Brock, Paul Michael Mills and Darrel Turner. Honorary pallbearer will be Gabriel Shipp.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 until 3:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Mills Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.