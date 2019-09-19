MIDDLESBORO - Patricia Ann "Patty" Baker, age 66 of Middlesboro, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Patty was born on October 16, 1952 to the late Walter and Cleda Mae Buell Baker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Homer Baker, and her father and mother-in-law Roscoe and Lucy Baker.

Patty is survived by her loving husband Jimmy Wayne Baker of Middlesboro, KY, two children Kevin (Connie Jo) Baker of Harrogate, TN, and Misty (Bryan) Owens of Middlesboro, KY, and four loving grandchildren Hagen Boone and Kailey Bryanne Owens, and Benjamin Caleb and Elijah Collett Baker who will forever cherish their precious Nana. Other survivors include her brothers Raymond (Virginia) Baker of Middlesboro, KY, and Shella (Carolyn) Baker of Lexington, KY.

She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her greatly.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel Rev. Shannon Harris, and Dr. William Boyd Bingham III presiding.

Entombment will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Middlesboro, KY.

Pallbearers will be her nephews BJ Brock, Sean Simpson, Eddie Baker, Teddy Baker, John Steven Baker, and Keith Taylor.

The family of Patty Baker will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

