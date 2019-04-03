PORT ST. LUCIE - Patricia M. Whitt, 75, of Port St. Lucie, FL formerly of Middlesboro, KY passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Martin Memorial Hospital in Stuart, FL. She was a dedicated member of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church for many years.

She was born on March 10, 1944 to the late Sewell (CY) and Betty King Miracle. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two beloved sisters, Brenda Miracle and Joyce M. Johnson.

She is survived by the following family members: Daughter, Rebecca Kimsey (Lindy) DeLoach of Port St Lucie, FL; Grandchildren, Brandi DeLoach and Dylan (Jaimee) DeLoach, all of Port St Lucie, FL; Great Grandson, Jackson DeLoach; Special "brother", James B. Johnson of Lakeland, FL; Special niece and nephew, Melinda (Robert) Turba of Middlesboro, KY and James S. (Allison) Johnson of Lakeland, FL; Special chosen family, Kenneth (Heather and Kenlee) Trusley of Kenansville, FL, Charlie Salvante and Kristen Trusley of Palm City, FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Greene officiating. Music will be provided by Paige Campbell.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12 noon at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Guestbook and online condolences can be signed at www.creechfh.com.

Creech Funeral Home entrusted will all arrangements.