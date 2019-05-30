JACKSON - Patricia Ann (Tishie) Brock Rapier, aged 70 of Jackson, Michigan passed away at home peacefully on May 27, 2019, surrounded by her niece Starr and daughter Karen. She was born in Kettle Island, Kentucky on June 20, 1948, the daughter of the late Elmer and Belva Brock. She was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Lynn Rapier and oldest daughter Marci Rapier. She is survived by her daughters Michele Rapier of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Karen (William) Scott of Ann Arbor, Michigan and step-daughter Teresa Rapier of Indianapolis, Indiana. Her grandchildren, Starr Marlow of Jackson Michigan, Dakota (Leah) Davis of Harrogate, Tennessee, Bacardi (Bray) Davis of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Darrian Webb of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Austin Webb of Ewing, Virginia, Amber Gambrel of Jackson, Michigan, Jaryod Davis of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Tristin Gambrel of Ypsilanti, Michigan, Gabriele Davis of Middlesboro, Kentucky and Alexis Scott of Ann Arbor, Michigan.Her great-grandchildren Weston Davis, Vera & Odessa Davis, and Zarae (Rae) Walker.

She is also survived by brothers Herman (Joyce) Corbin, Ky; Byon (Kay), Clarksville, Tn. , Elmer, Jr. (Eulene), Pineville, Ky., Herbert, Pineville, Ky., Sisters Elma June, Franklin, Ky, Rosetta Karrigan, Middlesbrough, Ky. , Sondra Brock Pyles of Ill. and deceased sister Wanda of Straight Creek, Ky. and a host of nieces and nephews.

Everyone who knew Pat always referred to her as Mamaw. She loved to sit and drink her coffee outside. She loved old country music and loved to brag on her children and grandchildren. Pat would always tell everyone that she wanted to be propped upside a tree in the mountains of her childhood home in Kettle Island, Kentucky, however, we went with the legal route and used a funeral home.

Details of a memorial service will be forthcoming.