OATFIELD BRANCH - Paul Bingham, 74, of Oatfield Branch went home to be with his lord and savior on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Ky. Paul was born on January 26th, 1945 in Tinsley, Ky to the late Chalice Bingham and Alta Marie Hammons Bingham.

Mr. Bingham was a carpenter, a deacon of his church, and faithfully served his country in the United States Army.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Bingham is preceded in death by his brother Jack Bingham and brother-in-law Bill Taylor.

Mr. Bingham is survived by his loving wife of fifty-three years, Brenda Bingham; Sons Keith (Teresa) Bingham and Kevan Bingham; daughters Kathy (Marvin) Osan and Samantha (Jason) Rice; grandchildren Kayla (Brandon) Hoskins, Kody (Emily) Bingham, Ryan (Haley) Bingham, Sabrina Bingham, Heather (Kevin) Engle, Ethan Powers, Hannah Osan, and Mariah Rice; great-grandchildren Aubrey Phipps, Kolton Bingham, Gavin Bingham, Raylynn Engle, Dawson Israel Bingham, Kirra Bingham; sisters Sue (Bill) Walker and Donna Taylor; brothers Chalice (Donna) Bingham, Frank (Shirley) Bingham, Bobby (Cathy) Bingham, Doug (Linda) Bingham, Charles (Susan) Bingham, Bruce (Renee) Bingham, and Kenny Bingham; sister-in-law Sherry Bingham; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Mr. Bingham loved his community, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and church dearly.

The family will receive friends after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd at the Brooks-Durham Funeral Home Family Chapel in Pineville.

Services for Mr. Bingham will be Thursday, May 23rd at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Ingram, Ky, with Rev. Keith Bingham, Rev. Douglas Bingham, and Rev. Paul Wayne Goodin presiding. Music will be provided by the Ebenezer Baptist Church choir. Interment services will follow at the Paul Bingham Cemetery in Oatfield Branch with full military honors.

Pallbearers will be Michael Senick, Bo Jackson, Kody Bingham, Ryan Bingham, Kevin Engle, Jason Rice, Brandon Hoskins, and Marvin Osan.

Honorary Pallbearers are Darrell Nunnelley, Carl Nunnelley, John Slusher, Doug Ramsey, Jerry Hembree and Junior Hammons.

