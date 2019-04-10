HARROGATE - Pauline Siler of Harrogate, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2019. She was born February 18, 1922 to the late William Hill and Mollie Wells Hill. She was a loving and cherished Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray Siler and special Aunt, Alta Lequire.

She is survived by the following family members: Children, Billy Ray Siler of Blackshear, GA, Karen (Fred) Fultz of Harrogate, TN, Kim (Rick) Maynard of Cumberland Gap, TN; Daughter-in-law, Gloria Jean Siler Stump of Kodak, TN; Grandchildren, Chad Tinnel of Harrogate, TN, Jordan Frost of Lexington, KY, Dylan (Ruth) Frost of London, KY, Kathy (Mike) Frost of Blackshear, GA and Kristie (Randy) Ogle of Kodak, TN; Great-Grandchildren, Jacob Tinnel, Logan Frost, Connor Frost, Grant Frost, Landon Ogle and Gavin Ogle; Special friend and caregiver, Jean Hash of Harrogate, TN; and a host other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 12, 2019 with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. William Boyd Bingham and Pastor Mike Joslin officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

