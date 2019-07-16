LIMA - Pauline (Centers) Ulrich, 87, passed away at 7:42 a.m. July 15, 2019 at her residence.

Pauline was born March 14, 1932 in Tinsley, KY, to Jim B. and Angie (Collins) Centers who preceded her in death. On May 15, 1957 she married Harold Ulrich, who preceded her in death on September 13, 2011.

Pauline retired from Airfoil Textron after many years. She had previously worked at RCA and RG Dunn. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, being outside, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include a daughter, Collette (Gary) McPheron of Lima, OH, grandchildren Natalie (Chrissy) Smith of Lima, OH, Chantel (Richard) Bowsher of Columbus, OH and Brandon (Jeff) Cain-Terselic of Columbus, OH, and great-grandchildren Shelby and Toby Vickery, Tristan Smith, and Evan and Jackson Bowsher.

She was preceded in death by brothers Bob Centers, Ted Centers, Kermet Centers, and George Centers, a twin brother, Eugene Centers, sisters Nola Bounds, Sally Lee, and Mary Alice Jordan, and great-grandchildren Isabelle and Alexus.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. A private entombment at Memorial Park Mausoleum will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

