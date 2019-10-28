ST. AUGUSTINE - Peggy Jane Ponce Kramer, 88, of St. Augustine, FL, passed away on October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth (Bess) Ponce, her brothers, Earl, Joe and Jimmy Ponce, and her husband of nearly 59 years, Luther Emerson Kramer.

She is survived by five daughters and their husbands, Becky and Bill Powell of Lexington, KY; Karen and Mike Dean of Lakeland, FL, Cindy and Michael Shackelford, Nancy and Brian Kaman and Linda and Jesus Barrera, all of St. Augustine. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren- Scott (Elizabeth) Powell, Brian (Katie) Powell, Vince (Lindsey) Powell, Jenny (Stanley) Marcinek; Lindsay (Andrew) Kervin, Brett (Leslie) Blondell, Logan (Katie) Blondell; Cade Kinney-Shackelford; Cynthia, Brandon and Kevin Kaman; Elena, Diego and Marco Barrera, as well as 13 great-grandchildren, 2 nieces and 3 nephews.

Peggy was born in St. Augustine on May 17, 1931. She grew up on Oviedo Street, graduated from Ketterlinus High School and attended Florida State University where she met her husband. They married in 1952 in Norfolk, VA, while he was in the United States Navy. They lived in various parts of the United States while Emerson was in the Navy. When he worked for J.C. Penney, they lived in Florida, Virginia, Alabama and Kentucky. In Kentucky, Peggy finished her college degree at Lincoln Memorial University and owned several small businesses. They returned to St. Augustine in 1981, where Peggy became a realtor with Century 21 and later was the co-owner/broker of Kramer and Kramer Realty. Since Emerson's death in 2011, she lived with her youngest daughter Linda and her family, who have been diligent and compassionate caregivers as her health declined. She passed away at home in the arms of her three youngest daughters.

In her younger years, Peggy was an accomplished pianist and seamstress. She has a beautiful soprano voice and sang in church choirs for most of her life. She loved to dance, to play board games, to work jigsaw puzzles, and to play cards. She was always ready to go out to eat or to take a trip. She passed along these talents and passions to her daughters and grandchildren.

Peggy was very proud of her heritage as a "Ponce" and a "Minorcan", but she was even more proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that were the "Fruits" of her long marriage to Emerson. Peggy-Mom-Nana-GrandNana- will be cherished and missed by family and friends alike.

Peggy attended the First United Methodist Church on King Street as a child and re-joined that same church in the mid-1980's. It is fitting that her Celebration of Life Service be held there 11:30 a.m. Saturday November 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Juana Jordan officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday November 1, 2019 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Council on Aging, Community Hospice, or to the First United Methodist Church Music Ministry.

St Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.