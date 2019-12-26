KETTLE ISLAND — Phillip Hoskins, 75, of Kettle Island, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Christian Health Care in Corbin. He was born June 16, 1944, a son of the late Lee and Lucy Asher Hoskins. He had owned a coal trucking company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Lorain Hoskins; brothers and sisters, Bonnie Hoskins, Asher Hoskins, Pearl Vetrano, Otis Hoskins and Mae Hoskins.

Survivors include his children, Allison Hoskins, Asher Hoskins and Lee Phillip Hoskins; grandson and his wife, Phillip Asher and Cheyenne Hoskins, great-granddaughter, Leeah Grace Hoskins; brother and sister-in-law, Lehman and Genevieve Hoskins; sisters, Irene Hoskins and Barbara Hoskins and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 29, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Chapel with Rev. Mark Mahurin and Rev. David Rice. Music will be by Mark Mahurin. Burial will follow in the Hoskins Cemetery at Kettle Island. Pallbearers will be Wendell Grubbs, Anthony Grubbs, Phillip Hoskins, Doyle Mosley, Dustin Beverly and Dale Brock.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Hoskins Family.