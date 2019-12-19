PINEVILLE — Phillip Lee Carter, age 72, went home peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, December 19, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 21, 1947 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late James Hugh and Artie Dye Carter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Tom and Viola Dye, along with several brothers and sisters.

Phillip cannot be described in so few words; he was a wonderful man of God. He loved the Lord and let His light shine through his works and his contagious, sweet smile. Phillip was involved in bus ministries for several years at Mill Creek Baptist Church. He would pack up his wife, Iris, and children Colin and Jennifer, along with some 75 kids and go to the place he loved, church.

Phillip was a proud member of Binghamtown Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of the Wednesday night young boys' class with brother Garry. Phillip was such a godly role model to the boys in the class and was respected and loved by them because of his precious demeanor. He was also a coal miner in Bell County for many, many years.

Among all of these, Phillip was a great husband and father to his wife, children, and grandchildren whom he loved. How sorely missed Phillip will be by many, but today he is with his Savior!

He is survived by the following members of his family, wife of 51 years, Iris Carter, children Colin (Paula) Carter, and Jennifer (Joe Butler), grandchildren Lauren, Landon, Brent, Jessica, Kennedy, Caleb, Tim, Travis, and Jeff, sisters Phyllis Nelson and Joyce Compton, special brother-in-law Jon (Polly) Mckeehan, and special nephew Carl (Teresa) Markaham.

And a host of other relatives, church family, and many friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Phillip Carter will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William Boyd Bingham and Mr. Garry Bingham officiating. Music will be provided by his granddaughter Lauren Couch, son-in-law Joe Butler, The Binghamtown Trio, and Benny Howard.

Graveside services will immediately follow in the Pineville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be his son Colin Carter, grandson Landon Couch, son-in-law Joe Butler, nephew Carl Markaham, and friends Rodger Howard, James Jackson, Nelson Bingham, and Bill Bailey.

Honorary Pallbearers are brother-in-law Jon Mckeehan, Garry Bingham and the Binghamtown Wednesday Night Boy's Class.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions in Phillip's honor be made to the Gateway Christian School, 1 Gateway Drive, Middlesboro, KY, 40965.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Carter Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com