CORINTH - Preston Ray Howard of Corinth, KY was born September 10, 1931 in Cardinal, KY and died Friday, May 31, 2019 in Williamstown, KY at the age of 87.

He was the son of the late Vincent and Clara Andrews Howard. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean conflict, a retired forklift operator of the Square D Company, in Florence, KY, and a member of the Blackmont Baptist Church in Hulen, KY. On February 27, 1954 he was united in marriage to his wife Inez Thompson Howard who preceded him in death on March 24, 2009.

Surviving is 1 daughter, Candace Robin McClanahan of Williamstown, KY; 4 sons, Thomas (Shirley) Howard of Latonia, KY, Rickey A. (Jodena) Howard of Williamstown, KY, Ronald (Margie) Howard of Cordova, KY, and David A. (Kelly) Howard of Minnesota Lake, MN; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Jewell DeGrado of Phoenix, AZ, and Sharon Powell of Louisville, KY; and 3 brothers, Joe Howard of Dry Ridge, KY, Jerry Howard of Williamstown, KY and Jack Howard of Hulen, KY.

Funeral services are at 2:00pm Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Blackmont Baptist Church followed by burial in the Upland Cemetery in Hulen, KY. Visitation will be 12:00 noon- 2:00pm Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the of America or the Blackmont Baptist Church.