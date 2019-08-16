FOURMILE — Rachel Laws, age 82, of Fourmile, KY, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in Barbourville at Barbourville Nursing home. She was born November 27, 1936 in Arjay, KY to the late Jasper and Rebecca Gambrel Rice, she had been a housewife. She dearly loved taking care of her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Laws Sr. of 51 years; brothers Jasper Rice Jr., Leonard Miller Sr. and Boyd Rice and sister Pauline Carnes.

Survivors include her sons Johnny (Terri) Laws, Robert Laws and Tim Laws; grandchildren Johnny Jason Laws, Timothy Jordan Laws, David Allen Laws and Breanna Sophia Laws; nephew Jasper Wayne Rice; friend Sarah DeRossett.

Funeral services will be 2PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Brooks-Durham Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Wayne Goodin, Bill Helton and Bro. Jordan Laws; Music will be provided by Church family. Burial will follow in Mills Cemetery at Tinsley with Raymond Jackson, Randy Hembree, Mike Sproles, Phillip Goodin, Gary Bennett, Wayne Bennett, Jason Laws and David Laws serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Tilmon Rice, Lonnie Rickett and G.K Vanbever.

The family will receive friends after 6PM at Brooks-Durham until 9PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The Brooks-Durham Funeral Home is honored to serve the Laws family. Guestbook at http://www.brooksdurhamfuneralhome.com