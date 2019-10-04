TAZEWELL - Billy Ray Jones Jr., age 59, a resident of Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away October 1, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 6, 1960 in Oklahoma City to the late Billy Ray Jones Sr. and Shirley Jones Noonchester who survives.

There are not enough words to truly describe how special Billy was, but he was very passionate about many things and was so respected by all who knew him. He proudly served his country for 7 years in the United States Army. Horses were his passion, he loved fishing, working out in the yard, and just being outdoors. He had a special place in his heart for his beloved dogs, and was a very big University of Kentucky Basketball fan. Billy loved his work, his co-workers, and his customers at Shurco Tarping out of South Dakota. At Shurco, Billy traveled and worked in sales. His co-workers and the company itself were very special to Billy and his family would like to thank them for all they have done.

In addition to his father, Billy Ray Jones Sr., he was preceded in death by his brother Tim Jones, grandfather James Melton, grandmother Pauline Proffitt, very special uncle Rodney Melton, and a special cousin Sara Posner Fultz.

He is survived by the following members of his family, his loving wife of 40 years Gloria Jean Harris Jones, mother Shirley and Ed Noonchester, brothers Kenneth Jones, Darryl Jones, and Stephen Jones, sister Angela (Tommy) Jones, special niece and nephew who he loved and thought of as his own Jessica Harris Garrett, and Christopher (Samantha) Harris, his "grandbaby" Annabel Harris, aunts and uncles Randy Melton, Penny (Frank) Smith, Shelia Melton, and special aunt Jeanne Posner, and special mother-in-law Frankie Harris.

And a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Cox presiding.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Mountainview Cemetery, Harrogate, Tennessee with Full Military Honors. Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Davis, T.J. Sewell, Howie Posner, and David Posner.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his co-workers at Shurco Tarping, and his brothers Kenneth, Darryl, and Stephen Jones.

The family of Billy Ray Jones will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the s Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

