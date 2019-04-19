The Daily News
Raymond Farr Sr.

MIDDLESBORO - Raymond O'Mail Farr, Sr., 48 of Middlesboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 20, 1971 a son of the late Raymond Farr and Tommie Alice Haynes Huff. He had worked as a telephone Operator for a call center.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tosha Latrease Brock.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Olivia White Farr; children, Dalin Tyreece Farr, Rachel Nicole Farr, Kendra Daniella Farr, Raymond O'Mail Farr, Jr. and Ryan Avery Maxwell; grandchildren, Raymond Daniel Farr, Raylon Farr, Avery Maxwell and Raymond O'Mail Farr, III; sister, Felicia Huff; brother, Enoch Huff and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services for Raymond O'Mail Farr, Sr. will be held at a later date. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Pineville, KY is honored to serve the Farr Family.
