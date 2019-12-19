Reba Wilson Cornelius, 87, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born on April 27th, 1932 in Brownies Creek to the late John K. and Mary Green Wilson. She had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, Avery Wilder and Roy K. Cornelius; a son, Gary A. Wilder; brothers, Grant, John, Henry, Floyd "Red', Robert and Walter, sisters, Mae Hoskins, Elsie Powell, and Ella Wilson.

Survivors include her children, Larry (Karen) Wilder, Ava Wilder (Gene Duncan), David (Susan) Cornelius, Tim (Tammy) Cornelius, Roy Allen Cornelius; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Wilder; grandchildren, Morgan Cornelius, Larry Wilder, Jr, Regina Wilder, Katie Wilder, Jeremy Wilder, Joshua Hale and a host of great-grandchildren, nephew and nieces.

Services will be on Friday at 11:00 AM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Rice and Rev. Gary Cornelius. Burial will be in the Cubbage Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Larry Wilder, Jr., Joshua Hale, Jeremy Wilder, Dr. Tony Maxwell, John Simpson and Travis Butler.

The family received friends on Thursday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Family of Reba Cornelius.