  • "So sorry to hear about our friend and classmate from MHS..."
    - Judy & George E. Ridings
  • "Gonna miss you driver. Your always gonna be in our..."
    - Priscilla Hobbs
Service Information
Creech Funeral Home
112 S 21St St
Middlesboro, KY
40965
(606)-248-4700
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hensley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Middlesboro, KY
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Hensley’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Middlesboro, KY
Graveside service
Following Services
Green Hills Memorial Gardens
CUMBERLAND GAP - Mr. Ren David Ely, age 76, of Cumberland Gap, TN passed away May 17, 2019 at his home. He was a member of the Hensley's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. David was born September 15, 1942, the son of the late Ren Daniel Ely and Elizabeth Williams Ely. He worked for the Claiborne County Sheriff Department until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Thomas Randall Ely.

David is survived by his wife Dorothy Virginia "Jenny" Ely; one son Daniel Ely, two grandchildren; Cage Ely and Mack Ely. He also leaves behind two sisters: Betty Ely Robbins and her husband James "J.C." Robbins and Brenda Ely Robbins and her husband Johnny Robbins in addition to nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family for David Ely will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 pm, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Hensley's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Middlesboro, Ky. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mike Sutton officiating. Music will be provided by the Hensley's Chapel Choir and Alvie Cunningham. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Day, Roy Robertson, Moe Burnside and Willie Beason. Graveside services will immediately follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences and register book are available at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2019
