CUMBERLAND GAP - Mr. Ren David Ely, age 76, of Cumberland Gap, TN passed away May 17, 2019 at his home. He was a member of the Hensley's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. David was born September 15, 1942, the son of the late Ren Daniel Ely and Elizabeth Williams Ely. He worked for the Claiborne County Sheriff Department until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Thomas Randall Ely.

David is survived by his wife Dorothy Virginia "Jenny" Ely; one son Daniel Ely, two grandchildren; Cage Ely and Mack Ely. He also leaves behind two sisters: Betty Ely Robbins and her husband James "J.C." Robbins and Brenda Ely Robbins and her husband Johnny Robbins in addition to nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

The family for David Ely will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 pm, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Hensley's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Middlesboro, Ky. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mike Sutton officiating. Music will be provided by the Hensley's Chapel Choir and Alvie Cunningham. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenneth Day, Roy Robertson, Moe Burnside and Willie Beason. Graveside services will immediately follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

