MIDDLESBORO - Richard "Rick" Dean Barnett, age 58, Middlesboro, KY passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home. He was born April 4, 1961 in Wayne County, Michigan to the late Frank Barnett and Betty Saylor Barnett who survives.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Barnett; sons, Austin Barnett and Devin (Brittany) Barnett; two grandchildren: Millie and Rhett Barnett; mother, Betty Barnett; brothers: Tim (Kim) Barnett and Kevin (Traci) Barnett; sister, Melissa (James) Barnett and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be 8 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Shiloh Church with Rev. David King officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Graveside service will be 12 noon, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Barnett Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Shiloh Church.

