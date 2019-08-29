KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Richard Carlson Lee, following a short battle with cancer, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 17, 1948 in Knoxville, TN, the son of John and Mary Anna Erbe Lee.

He was a member of the US Navy serving in Vietnam. He later found his best friend and love of his life, Nancy and they were married on November 23, 1975 at their home in Auburn, KS. He worked at Hallmark Cards in Topeka, KS followed by years at England, Inc., Tazewell, TN. He retired in 2014 and spent his remaining years engaged in hobbies such as fishing, hunting, traveling, camping in their RV and spending time with family. He loved the Lord and attended Our Fathers House in Pineville, KY. Richard didn't know a stranger and was always full of jokes and silliness, putting smiles on the faces of those he met.

Richard will be sorely missed by his wife of 43 years, Nancy; father and stepmother, John and Margaret Lee, Middlesboro, KY; sisters: Peggy (Jess) Martin, Danbury, IA and Judy Mae (Amos) Fleck, Anthon, IA along with two sons: Gary (Amy) Lee, Bladen, NE and Scott (Mary Helen) Lee, Knoxville, TN; two daughters: Stacey (Mike) Sidlo, Hampton, VA and Jodie (Johnathan) Lee, Pineville, KY; 12 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Anna Erbe Lee and granddaughter, Kimberly Marie Lee.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Robbins officiating. Pallbearers will be Morgan Justice, David Wilson, Damon Wilson, Buddy Bishop, Greg Wilson and Willie Muncy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Steven Morgan and Johnathan Phipps. Private graveside service will follow.

The Lee family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Morgan, Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) and UT Medical Center and staff for their attentiveness, kindness and compassion given during the illness and treatment of Richard.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lee Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

