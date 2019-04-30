HARROGATE - Richard James Zatyko, age 75, of Harrogate, Tennessee is now at peace. He passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Claiborne County Hospital in Tazewell, Tennessee. He was born on January 20, 1944, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Gulyas Zatyko.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two wives, Linda Zatyko and Janice Manning. He is survived by the following members of his family: his Daughters, Michelle and Jody Zatyko; Brothers, Paul Zatyko and Joe Zatyko; and his Sister, Mary Anne Zatyko.

Richie grew up in Lincoln Park, Michigan and his family wishes to thank Richard's extended family and neighbors at the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park for their love and support. He was laid to rest at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro, Kentucky, on a hill overlooking his favorite place, The Pinnacle.

Guestbook and online condolences can be signed at www.creechfh.com

Creech Funeral Home entrusted with all arrangements.