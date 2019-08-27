Ricky Joe Ayers, born August 27, 1958 passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Our precious son, brother, uncle, and cousin has departed this life to go be with his Saviour, daddy, brother and other family members.

He was born almost 61 years ago with many medical problems. Doctors said that he would never live to be three years old. He showed them. He was loved by everyone who knew him. We cannot begin to mention by name all the special people in his life. He had an almost 61 year childhood – a child who loved his mommy, sissies, brother, trains, his cows and dinosaurs. He was also the best weatherman ever. His favorite thing to do was go to the local stockbarn and visit with his "stock barn buddies". He loved riding his 4-wheeler and getting stuck in the mud or on logs. Ricky's faith was strong having been saved and baptized. He would tell how good God was to him even when he was so sick.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur; one brother, Jerry; Grandpa George Yeary; and brother-in-law, Wheeler Phillip Allen, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Charlcie; one brother, Wayne (Judy) Ayers; four sisters, Judy Allen, Carolyn (Larry) Goins, Janice (Robert) Smith and Debbie (Mike) Hounshell; nephews and nieces, Sherry Allen, Jerry Allen, Arthur Ayers, Landon Smith, Lauren Chadwell and Lucas Chadwell; many numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews; some special friends, Sammy Greer, Lila Mae Combs; cousin Tom Edds and Eddie Cupp (deceased).

Funeral services were conducted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, from the Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Robert Yeary officiating. Special music was by Joyce Williams and Kathy Spurlock. Burial followed in the Yeary family Cemetery on Willow Tree Road at Ewing.

Pallbearers were his sisters, brother and nephews

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com.

Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap was in charge of the arrangements.