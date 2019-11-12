LONDON- Robert Young Blakeman, age 84, of London, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Hillcrest Health and Rehab Center in Corbin, Kentucky. He was the father of Karen B. Herron and husband Tony of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Susan Cessna and husband Steve of London, Kentucky. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, Amy Madon of Lexington, Kentucky, Justin Barton and Danielle Barton both of Denver, Colorado, Ashley Thompson and husband Lee of Savannah, Georgia, Conrad Cessna of London, Kentucky, and Christopher Cessna of Louisville, Kentucky; by two great grandchildren, Jayci and Jasper Cessna. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clarice (Parker) Blakeman; by his parents, Crawford Young Blakeman and Elizabeth (Harris) Blakeman; by his siblings, Crawford Harris Blakeman and Charles Blakeman. He was a retired Automobile Salesman, retired from Municipal Equipment in Louisville, Kentucky, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, member of First Baptist Church of London, Kentucky, and past President of the Jaycees of Middlesboro, Kentucky. Memorial services for Robert Young Blakeman will be conducted Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Terry Lester and Pastor Jeff Lewis officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Middlesboro Cemetery in Middlesboro, Kentucky. The family of Robert Young Blakeman will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Saturday, November 16, 2019.