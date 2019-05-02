MIDDLESBORO - Robert "R.E." Shackleford, age 75, Middlesboro, KY passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at ContinueCARE Hospital in Corbin, KY. He was born on April 27, 1944 to the late Ewing and Margaret Shackleford.

Robert fulfilled every obligation that he ever undertook. His word was his bond and you could count on it. Robert was generous, caring, witty, hard-working and strong. He was a loyal provider to his family and a teacher to his children and grandchildren. Robert was always willing to help anyone in need and went out of his way to show kindness. He was always there for his family to offer advice, love, encouragement or a helping hand. He delighted in spending time with his grandchildren and found much joy in their presence. Robert and Ellen always taught their children that family sticks together no matter what.

"The just man walketh in his integrity: his children are blessed after him" Proverbs 20:7 KJV.

"For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them" Ephesians 2:10 KJV.

Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Ellen Shackleford; his parents, Ewing and Margaret Shackleford; sisters: Janetta Hertle and Mary Givens; brothers: P.L. Shackleford, Donnie Shackleford, Melvin Shackleford; and daughter-in-law, Tanya Lawson.

Robert is survived by his children: David Shackleford, Jerry Shackleford, Pam Shackleford-Sulfridge and husband Steve, all of Middlesboro, KY; grandchildren: Amanda Shackleford, Brionna Wilson, and Aaron Shackleford; great-grandchildren: Emma Jones and Haylee Jones; daughter-in-law, Candy Walton; special friend to Robert and his wife, Cheryl Howard; in-laws who treated him as a brother; many nieces, nephews and other beloved family members are left to mourn his passing.

Special thanks to Sonny Short and Wayne Givens for the care and prayers they provided. Special thanks to all have offered kind words and prayers. Also, special thanks to all of the medical providers who have provided services to Robert.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Givens and Rev. Roy Eversole officiating. Music will be provided by Barbara and Sterling McDonald. Pallbearers will be David Shackleford, Jerry Shackleford, Steve Sulfridge, Preston Shackleford, Donnie Shackleford, Robbie Shackleford, Mike Young and Glenn Brooks, Jr. Graveside will follow in Yeary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Shackleford family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com