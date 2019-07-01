COLUMBIANA - Ron passed away quietly Tuesday evening, surrounded by his wife and pastor as well as his amazing New Beacon Hospice caregivers and irreplaceable nurses and caregivers at Columbiana Rehab in Columbiana, AL.

Ron was born in Middlesboro, KY and graduated from Berea College. He then went on to Vanderbilt University where he worked on his PhD and taught Portuguese at MTSU. He worked for Allstate Insurance and had a fascination and love for antiques that led him to the world of Estate Sales in and around Nashville, TN.

His greatest accomplishment and his favorite stories come through his family, though. He lived his life with laughter and he had a way of making everyone around him comfortable. He was easy to talk to and loved regaling everyone he met with his stories. He will be greatly missed, but we are so very grateful for his absolute peace now through his love and faith in Jesus Christ.

He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Bettie Ann Moyers (Chelsea, AL); his daughter, Jennifer Dawn Jahraus (Chelsea, AL); his precious grandchildren Tyler Ethan Jahraus (16), Hannah Cecilly Jahraus (12), and Emma Ann Jahraus (9)(Chelsea, AL); his son-in-law Christopher Dean Jahraus; his brother and sister-in law Luther and Ann Moyers (Middlesboro, KY); his brother and sister-in law David and Martha Baldwin (Nashville, TN); his nieces Claire Baldwin and Kendall Baldwin (Nashville, TN); his neice Luanne Hembriee and family; his niece Leslie Onkst and family; his niece Lisa Moyers; his nephew Cranston Sharp and family; and his best friend from high school Jimmy Montgomery.

Thank you for the legacy of love, of faith, of laughter, of hope, and of perseverance, Poppa. We will carry you in our hearts forever.