Ronnie Robbins (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Shumate Funeral Home
2321 Cumberland Avenue
Middlesboro, KY
40965
(606)-248-1234
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Barnett Family Cemetery
Obituary
MIDDLESBORO - Ronnie Dean Robbins age 69, of Middlesboro KY, passed away Tuesday July 16, 2019 at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born December 21, 1949 in Middlesboro KY to the late Ernest Robbins and Ella Mae Barnett Robbins. He is also preceded in death by his brother Connie Robbins and sister Jannie Denkins.

He is survived by a brother Donnie Robbins (Donna), niece Diana Robbins, sister-in-law Vi Robbins, nephew Christopher Denkins, and great nephew Derrick Denkins. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Funeral service will be 8pm Friday July 19, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Zach Bay officiating. Graveside service will be Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Barnett Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6-8pm Friday July 19, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Robbins Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Published in The Daily News from July 18 to July 19, 2019
