MIDDLESBORO - Rosilee Cowan Walker, known and loved as "Ross" or "Grannie", peacefully met Jesus face-to-face and saw her husband Raymond once again on June 11, 2019. She was born in Gibson Station 89 years ago, spent time in Newport News during WWII, and frequently said "Virginia's my state". However, Middlesboro was her beloved home from high school until heaven. She "shot from the hip" in all conversations and was an unparalleled source of joyful life to all who knew her. She spoke freely of her love for family and Jesus to all who might listen; and the LORD preserved her rock-solid faith until the end. She was a devoted member of Covenant United Methodist Church for more than 70 years and a blessing to a multitude of people. She is survived by daughter Kathy Fish and husband Dennis, son Jeffrey Walker and wife Donna, and daughter-in-law Nancy Walker.

She is survived by grandchildren: Jennifer Bartlett and husband Tommy, Chad Fish and wife Amie, Kellie Byrd and husband Andrew, Adam Walker and wife Julie, Noah Walker and wife Angi, Tabitha Walker, and Anna Walker. She is survived by great-grandchildren: Kolton, Konnor, Karleigh, Kinsleigh, Lia, Ella, and Hailee. Additionally, she is survived by loving nephew Mike Walker, sister-in-laws Margaret Walker and Delores Walker, nieces, other family members, and dear caretakers Sherry, Teresa, and Cathy.

She was preceded in death by son Larry Walker, husband Raymond Walker, and great-grandson Kaemond Byrd. All of her family rejoices that she's now with Raymond and her Savior. But she will be missed beyond words.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Covenant United Methodist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Chuck Shroll presiding. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 602 Dorchester Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

