THREE RIVERS - Ruby Mildred Estes, age 96, of Three Rivers, MI passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Heartland Health Care Center in Three Rivers, MI.

She was born June 2, 1923 in Cumberland Gap, TN a daughter to the late Theo and Louise (Greer) Estes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Charles Estes and Rex Willis; son: David Estes; granddaughter: Tracy Estes; Son-in-law: Ray Friel; 3 Brothers: Luther, Frank, and Willie Estes; 4 sisters: Mattie Morrison, Cornie Ellison, Hazel Estes, and Ola Smith.

Ruby resided much of her life in Harrogate, TN with her husband of over 50 years: Charles Estes, who passed away in April 2012.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Jonesville, VA, and a homemaker who loved cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed making quilts, working in her flowers and vegetable garden. Ruby worked in an airplane factory during WWII and with her husband Charles, they set up a booth at the Giles Flea Market for over 35 years.

Surviving are children: Charlotte (David) Ray, Brenda (Anthony) Belcher, Lisa Cowan, Mary Ann (Fred) Earle, Jack Estes, Bill Estes, Janice (JW) Fortenberry, and Betty (Keith) Ferris; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Ruby M. Estes will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Mountain View Cemetery & Memorial Gardens Chapel in Harrogate, TN with Pastor Stewart Fultz and Dalton Payne, officiating and special music by Emily Carnes, Dalton Payne, and Kevin Carnes.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be directed to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Organization at ww5.komen.org.

