ROSE HILL, Va. — Ruby Nell Spangler Jaynes, 91, of Rose Hill, VA, went to her heavenly home on August 20, 2019. She graduated from Flatwoods High School in Jonesville, VA in 1945.

She was a loving homemaker and faithful member of Silver Leaf Baptist Church in Rose Hill.

Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rufus; her parents, Marion and Ida Spangler; two sisters, Monette Carroll and Pauline Clifton; and two brothers, Earl and Glenn Spangler.

She is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Harold) Jerrell; one son, Steve Jaynes; three grandchildren, Scottie (Allison) Jerrell, Mark Jerrell and Kelli (Nathaniel) Mooney; four great-grandchildren, Emilee and Andrew Jerrell and Jacob and Hunter Mooney; one sister, Edith Turner; one brother, Ray (Lorraine) Spangler; one aunt, Jett Croy; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Scottie Jerrell and Rev. Tim Varnadore officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Silver Leaf Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Mooney, John Cheek, Robert Brockman, Junior Long, Darrell Cope, and George Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be John Glass and Keith "Mouse" Marcum.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be given to purchase Gideon Bibles.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Jaynes family.