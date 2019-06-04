PINEVILLE - Russell Miracle, age 77, of Pineville, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 23, 1941 in Cubbage, KY, son of the late Overton and Bertha Wilder Miracle. He was a member and Deacon of Blackmont Baptist Church where he served as the Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a Kentucky Colonel. For many years, he coached little league football, baseball and basketball for the youth of Bell County. He was always involved in any sports his grandchildren were involved in. In 2014, he was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame for his accomplishments as an athlete at Bell County High School. He currently holds basketball records for the KY State Tournaments. He was recruited by Alabama and Tennessee, but he chose to play football at the University of Kentucky. He loved being a coal miner for 18 years and the color commentator for the Bell County Bobcats football on 106.3 WRIL for the 20 plus years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his Brothers, Kenneth (Geraldine Wilder) Miracle, Glenn (Gertrude Cornelius) Miracle, Condie (Ruby Underwood) Miracle and Helton Miracle. Sisters, Evelyne (Curt) Hoskins, Clara (Lester) Gemmill, Lorene (Bob) Wyniger, Virgie (Ray) Calloway, Margie (Noah) Shipman, Bonnie Jean (James) Daniels and Hattie Faye Miracle (infant sister). Special Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, Arles and Katherine Hensley Wilder and Brother-in-law, Wallace Robbins.

He is survived by the following family members: his loving wife of 58 ½ years, Bobbie Sue Hensley Miracle; Son, Robert Russell Miracle; Daughter, Susan Marie (Jeff) Cox; Grandchildren, Candace Miracle (Nathan) Cornett, Jeffrey Logan Russell Cox, Dylan Vanus (Jordan) Cox; Great-Grandsons, Mason Richard Cornett and Cash Russell Cornett; Brother, Dempsey (Ollie Mae Wilder) Miracle; Special Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law, Glenn and Phyllis Hensley Slusher; Sister-in-laws, Lillie Mae Hensley Robbins, Linda Hensley Miracle, and Bobbie Daughtery Miracle (Mother of Helton's daughter), Michelle Miracle.

The family sends a special thank you to the Bluegrass Care Navigators and his special caregivers, Amy Osborne, Lisa Perry and Bridgett Howard.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, at 2:00 p.m. at the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Preston Smith and Rev. David Howard presiding. Music will be provided by Nathan Cornett, Johnny Cox and Alex Brock. Pallbearers will be Bobby Glenn Slusher, Robby Slusher, Dwayne Goodin, Connor Goodin, Arles DeWayne Wilder, Troy Goodnight, Wally Robbins, D.J. Miracle, William Daniels, David Brock and John Brock, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Glenn Slusher, Jerry Woolum MD, Gale Robbins, Jesse Taylor, Roscoe Perkins, Newman Hoskins, Kenneth Wayne Hoskins, Freeman Clark, Charles Sharpe, Dudley Hilton, Jimmie "Rainbow" Howard, Johnny McGeorge, John Brock and Bill Hensley.

Interment will immediately follow in the Upland Cemetery in Hulen, KY.

