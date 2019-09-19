MIDDLESBORO - Sandra Lynn Duncan Adkins, age 54, passed away September 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family that loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Duncan.

Sandy had a long career in nursing and for the last 20 years had taught health science classes for Bell Co. Area Technology Center. She made a huge impact on many students. Her love of nursing and life in general encouraged many to choose nursing as a career. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. She will be remembered by her fun-loving personality and her zest for life.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Michael Ray Adkins; two sons: Michael (Taylor) Adkins and Matthew Adkins; two sisters: Renee Elliott (Lauren and Chase Elliott), Kim (Lin)Hobbs (Lindsay and Christopher Hobbs); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Apple (Joan) Adkins, Todd Adkins (Ruby McCoy) Jerry Adkins (Diane Hardin) and Terry York; special aunts: Phyllis Bussell and Faye Langford; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Astor Simpson officiating. Pallbearers will be Larry Apple Adkins, Curt Smith, Lin Hobbs Christopher Hobbs, Chase Elliott, and Alex Adkins. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Green Hills Mausoleum. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

