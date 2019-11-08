CUMBERLAND GAP - Sherry Michelle Epperson, age 47, Cumberland Gap, TN passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 6, 1972 in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the David Lawson and the late Linda Brantley Lawson. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Junior Epperson; brother, David Lynn Lawson, and daughter, Lindsey Epperson. She was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her father, David Lawson; daughter, Ashley Houston; three beautiful grandchildren; sister, Kristy Scott; two nieces: Angelica Scott and Whitney Scott and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Irving Gipson officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Irving Gipson. Pallbearers will be Brock Ellison, Verlin Scott, Terry Hill, Freddie North, Jerry Houston and Johnny Carmack. Interment will be at Lawson Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends 12 – 2 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

