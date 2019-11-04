MIDDLESBORO - Stephen Forrest Jones, II, age 24, passed away Saturday morning, November 2, 2019. He was born May 16, 1995 to Andrea Michelle Evans and Steve Jones.

He is survived by his mother, Andrea Michelle Evans and his father, Steve Jones; sister, Ondrea N. Mullins; nieces: Jocelynn Mullins, Adalynn Mullins; nephews: Gavin Trevor Mullins and Benton Paris Jones; maternal grandmother, Marsha Turner Johnson; paternal grandmother. Shirley Noonchester and husband, Junior; uncles: Cletis W. Turner and wife of Millbrook, Alabama, Jerry Turner and wife of Miami, Florida, James R Turner and wife of Prattville, Alabama, Ken Jones and family of Middlesboro; aunts: Sharon Cockran of Frakes, and Angie Jones; all the people he considered his friends; relatives and friends in Michigan; sister, Candi Jones and her children: Demetria Jones, Destinie Upton, Demarion Loza and Daycelee Jones; uncle, Charles Bruce Johnson of Middlesboro and his daughters, Katelynn and Anissa Johnson; and uncle, Darrell Jones, Melody Jones and their children: Mary, Courtney, Ryan, and Brooke.

Funeral service will be 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Honorary pallbearers will be rocky Catron, J.B. Cobb, Allan wood, Cletis W. Turner, Jerry Turner, James Turner, Darrell Fortner, Caleb Fortner, Maston Williams, Darrell Jones and Ken Jones. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

