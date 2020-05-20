Susie C Gilliam 1938 - 2020 Susie Charlene Hartsock Gilliam, age 82, passed away on May 11, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Hospice Unit in Somerset, KY following a brief battle with pneumonia and cancer. Susie was one of eight children born to Walter Hartsock and Grace Creech in Harlan County, KY. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School and attended Baltimore Bible College in Baltimore Maryland before returning to Harlan County to help care for her father. She married and had four children. Susie loved playing music and entertaining on the piano, clogging, and writing songs and poetry. While working with the Social Security Administration, when very large computers were being installed, she penned one of our favorite poems:



"A computer stood in a mortuary



reading mankind's obituary



and no one said AMEN!"



Susie was predeceased by her mother and father and five of her siblings, Vernon Hartsock, Marvin Hartsock, Crystal Hartsock Lucas, Bill Hartsock and Gary Hartsock. She is survived by her four children: Greg Gilliam of Canoa Beach, Ecuador, Katie Gilliam and husband Kurt Kraus of London, KY, Mark Gilliam and wife, Brittnie Gilliam of Annville, KY and Joel Gilliam and wife, Kayla Gilliam of London, KY; her six grandchildren: Caleb Gilliam, Harlan Gilliam, Katie Allison Gilliam, Isaac Gilliam, Maggie Gilliam, and Addison Gilliam; her two sisters: Phyllis McKnight of Harlan, KY and Wanda McCreedy of Haynesville, LA and many nephews and nieces and friends that she loved dearly. She was a devout Christian and very strong in her faith. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial will be held by the family.



