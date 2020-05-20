Susie C. Gilliam
1938 - 2020
Susie C Gilliam 1938 - 2020 Susie Charlene Hartsock Gilliam, age 82, passed away on May 11, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Hospice Unit in Somerset, KY following a brief battle with pneumonia and cancer. Susie was one of eight children born to Walter Hartsock and Grace Creech in Harlan County, KY. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School and attended Baltimore Bible College in Baltimore Maryland before returning to Harlan County to help care for her father. She married and had four children. Susie loved playing music and entertaining on the piano, clogging, and writing songs and poetry. While working with the Social Security Administration, when very large computers were being installed, she penned one of our favorite poems:

"A computer stood in a mortuary

reading mankind's obituary

and no one said AMEN!"

Susie was predeceased by her mother and father and five of her siblings, Vernon Hartsock, Marvin Hartsock, Crystal Hartsock Lucas, Bill Hartsock and Gary Hartsock. She is survived by her four children: Greg Gilliam of Canoa Beach, Ecuador, Katie Gilliam and husband Kurt Kraus of London, KY, Mark Gilliam and wife, Brittnie Gilliam of Annville, KY and Joel Gilliam and wife, Kayla Gilliam of London, KY; her six grandchildren: Caleb Gilliam, Harlan Gilliam, Katie Allison Gilliam, Isaac Gilliam, Maggie Gilliam, and Addison Gilliam; her two sisters: Phyllis McKnight of Harlan, KY and Wanda McCreedy of Haynesville, LA and many nephews and nieces and friends that she loved dearly. She was a devout Christian and very strong in her faith. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial will be held by the family.

Published in The Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Somerset Undertaking Co. and Crematory - Somerset
113 N. Main St.
Somerset, KY 42501
(606) 678-4171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
So sorry to loose such a beautiful soul. I remember her coming to Cumberland to my granny's house (susie). She always would smile and be so kind. She truely was a sweet, caring, and loving person.
Natasha Dismuke (FUGATE)
Family
May 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Regina Fillippinie
Friend
May 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about your mom,we will be praying for you all that God will help you get through this. I will miss Aunt Susie. Love you Greg, Katie, Mark and Joel.
Adrian Quinn Lucas
Family
May 12, 2020
Katie, I am SO sorry for your loss.
Kay Hensley
May 12, 2020
It came as a surprise to discover Mrs. Gilliam's name included in Somerset Undertakings Co's listing. I've known her for about 40 years but haven't seen her for a few years. We shared religious meetings for several years until she became unable to attend. My sincere condolences to the family. I haven't seen any of you, either, for too long a time.
Arnold Denney
Friend
May 12, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Susie!!!
Bob Cain
Friend
May 12, 2020
My heart breaks for you all. I'm so sorry for your loss❤ We love you all.
Amanda, Scotty, Cameron, Madeline Wells
May 12, 2020
I remember she always made me laugh when I was young. I remember how she drank Pepsi Free when it first came out. She was always smiling and singing songs whenever I came to visit. I remember my mother *Crystal* would say that she helped raise her and that she loved her very much and if she was still with us she would be very sad and heart broken.. You only have one mother. God take her home and be with her and I am sure that my Mom is with her too now.
Teressa Turpin (Lucas)
Family
May 12, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Our thoughts & prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Jim & Suzan Moore
Friend
