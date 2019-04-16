FROSTPROOF - Terry L Weaver, 59, of Frostproof Florida, died March 28, 2019 at Good Sheppard Hospice in Auburndale, Florida after a brief battle with cancer. He was an Elder and lifelong member of the Church of Christ with the Elijah Message. He worked in the citrus processing industry for 20 years.

He is preceded in death by; Father - Everett Weaver, Mother - Ruby (Miller) Weaver, Bother - (Pete) Weaver, Billy Walter Weaver, and Sister - Savella Jean Weaver.

He is survived by mother of my children - Judy (Barker) Weaver - his three children; Daughter - Traci Houser of Lake Wales, Fl. and Sons -Terry Weaver Jr. of Frostproof, Fl. and Steven Weaver of Dover, Delaware and Four grandchildren -Trisha Weaver of Dover, Delaware - DJ Houser of Lake Wales, Fl - Steven Weaver - Kaden Payton of Dover, Delaware.

He is also survived by seven brother and sisters - Tommy Weaver of Coldiron, KY - Deloris Wiggins of Pelion, SC - Lorene Nolan of Baxter, KY - Kenneth Weaver of Cawood, KY - Joann Dawson of Lakeland, Fl - Jimmy Weaver of Frostproof, FL and Ronny Weaver of Baxter, KY.

A memorial service will be held at the Resthaven Cemetery on April 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM Presided by Pastor Perry Long